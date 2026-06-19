Abandoned apartment near Vorkuta

Why are people so attracted to abandoned places? What do we want to see there, what do we want to be involved in? Sometimes we see strange scenes. Someone was sitting, doing a crossword puzzle, surrounded by books, there were a lot of them. And then he left, disappeared.…

There are no more people here, Vorkuta, 2026.

There were books, a table, a carpet, a crossword puzzle. Is there a human presence here? or does it seem that the owner of the house went out for a minute, and now, in a minute, he will be back?

I didn‘t know the owner of the house, I probably hadn‘t read these books. But I took the feeling of abandonment with me. the feeling of disappearing.