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Abandoned apartment near Vorkuta

I never thought that people would leave books.

Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva Ekaterina Soloveva19 June 2026
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Why are people so attracted to abandoned places? What do we want to see there, what do we want to be involved in? Sometimes we see strange scenes. Someone was sitting, doing a crossword puzzle, surrounded by books, there were a lot of them. And then he left, disappeared.

There are no more people here, Vorkuta, 2026.

There were books, a table, a carpet, a crossword puzzle. Is there a human presence here? or does it seem that the owner of the house went out for a minute, and now, in a minute, he will be back?

I didn‘t know the owner of the house, I probably hadn‘t read these books. But I took the feeling of abandonment with me. the feeling of disappearing.

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Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva Ekaterina Soloveva19 June 2026
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Photo of Ekaterina Soloveva

Ekaterina Soloveva

I'm an art photographer. I took up photography as an adult. The range of my interests lies in such topics as memory, historical heritage… More »

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