The young contemporary painter

A work of art is the artist’s face. It may be the whole or part of the artist’s face, but it certainly cannot be separated. Just as when a painter paints someone or something, ultimately he/she is painting himself.

This is a portrait of Luu Tuyen, a rising contemporary Vietnamese painter who specialises in exploring the identity and destiny of individuals within the historical process, across time. This portrait is superimposed with his most representative artwork.

The photo is part of my series “Another Face Shape” which I have been doing for many years about visual artists (photographers, painters, sculptors…). Part 1 of the project was done in 2017 at the Vermont studio (USA) where I was a resident. In two weeks, I created 20 different portraits of painters, writers, photographers… from many countries around the world. The portrait of painter Luu Tuyen above is part 2 of the project.