Shipyard Chronicle – Dandong Aoye Shipbuilding Industry

Shipyard Chronicle June 16, 2024

This is a professional shipyard located in the Liaoning Border Economic Cooperation Zone. With the continuous development of the world’s maritime economy, it has also brought development opportunities to many shipbuilding and ship repair companies in our country. It has developed from an unknown small shipyard into an influential large and medium-sized ship repair enterprise.

It is indeed a challenge to use contemporary photography to depict the development of this industry. First, it must be able to reflect the scale and size of the shipyard; second, it can reflect the type of ship repair and construction.

The shipyard has professional workshops such as hull workshop, ship painting workshop, ship maintenance workshop, coppersmith workshop, machine room workshop, and electrician workshop. We can design, build and repair various types of ships according to requirements, such as border trading ships, sand dredgers, fishing vessels, tourist ships, transport ships and other types of ships and marine engineering products for modification and professional repair.

The factory is based on development and continuously introduces funds to expand production. In the Dandong area, airbag technology is used in loading and unloading, computer layout, CNC cutting, CO2 gas shielded welding, large ship airbag launching, sandblasting and rust removal, ultrasonic side thickness, and non-destructive X-ray hull inspection. It also introduced new technologies such as a large gantry hydraulic press, a hydraulic shearing machine, 3 CNC cutting machines, a fully hydraulic truck crane, and 5 heavy-duty loading and unloading forklifts, and hired welding engineers with GL welding technology for guidance and training.

The improvements in software technology and hardware facilities make our company highly competitive in the same industry. The impression given to us by ships is that they are heading into the vast ocean, sailing away, carrying hope and heavy responsibilities, shouldering the important task of developing a great country, and telling the story of the shipbuilding industry of a great Eastern country.

This set of photos does not pay too much attention to details, such as the interior of the ship, the working scenes of workers, and the process of repairing the ship.

They all focus on the macro perspective of the scene, highlighting the scale of the shipyard and the scene of shipbuilding and ship repair. Although they borrow the typology of the german Bernd et Hilla Becher couple, they are not entirely the content of the typology.

At the same time, the size and type of boat is complicated, especially when taking photos, due to the varying widths of the working surfaces and limited camera angles. Some angles are good, but cannot be photographed, and some angles are not good, but they can reflect the whole picture. The final presentation is like reportage.

This set of photos was taken twice, once on a cloudy day and the other on a sunny day. The colors appear confusing due to the different shooting times.

In order to unify the visual effect, all works were converted into black and white, so that the colors and tones can be unified, and the effect is much better than color.

This work will be exhibited at the 24th China Pingyao International Photography Exhibition in September 2024 and at the HolyArt Gallery in Athens, Greece, in November.

