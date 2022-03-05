Ukrainian Woman

03/03/2022

Milano

Italy

I like telling stories through photography and taking pictures about portraits for showing people, their life, because there is an interaction with them, you can have the opportunity to understand what people feeling or to know in which way others people living.

I was in the city of Milan, in the Duomo Square, I was looking the children who enjoying the Carnival, when in front to the Cathedral I seen this old woman sited and enveloped into the Ukrainian flag, her look was sad but full of dignity, she was proud about her Country, her people. I thought that she has just passed a real tragedy, the horror of war and she needs our help.