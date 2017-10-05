info

Erasmus+

5 October 2017 Stories

Gdansk, Poland, October 2016


Erasmus+, photo essay by Spiros Zervoudakis.
In young children, there is a rather raw perception that people are not so different among them. This circle of tolerance of the different is quite broad in teenagers and young adults as well. If the core of knowledge is change and adaptation, then “Erasmus +” program is the perfect tool. Teachers and students interact in an environment away from established stereotypes of the national school. The exchange of ideas and experiences, the common plans and adolescent dreams, establish such values that leave no space to racism and intolerance.

(Spiros Zervoudakis)

Brno, Czech republic, April 2017

Brno, Czech republic, April 2017

Brno, Czech republic, April 2017

Austeritz, Czech republic, April 2017

Athens, Greece, February 2016

Gdansk, Poland, October 2016

Thessaloniki, Greece, February 2015

Brno, Czech republic, April 2017

Brno, Czech republic, April 2017

Gospic, Croatia, September 2016

Gdansk, Poland, October 2016

