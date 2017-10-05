Erasmus+, photo essay by Spiros Zervoudakis.

In young children, there is a rather raw perception that people are not so different among them. This circle of tolerance of the different is quite broad in teenagers and young adults as well. If the core of knowledge is change and adaptation, then “Erasmus +” program is the perfect tool. Teachers and students interact in an environment away from established stereotypes of the national school. The exchange of ideas and experiences, the common plans and adolescent dreams, establish such values that leave no space to racism and intolerance.

(Spiros Zervoudakis)

