The Country That Drowned by Jan Grarup

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 4 March 2022
0 77

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘The Country that Drowned’ by Jan Grarup

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the months of March and April 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘The Country that Drowned’

THE COUNTRY THAT DROWNED

The climate crisis is no longer just the future It takes place now and here. It demands human life and it destroys the future of children. South Sudan is experiencing severe floods in its fourth year, which is a direct consequence of climate change. 800,000 people have lost their homes to the water masses, and every day that number is getting bigger. The roads are washed away along with crops, cattle, clean water and toilets. Emergency aid in the form of food and medicine cannot emerge and people are fighting across the dry land against poisonous snakes and crocodiles. The stagnant water has caused the mosquito population to explode – and with them also the cases of malaria. South Sudan is a country that is moving towards a death sentence if we do not act now. The people, and especially the children, are in dire need of a helping hand that comes with clean water, food, medicine and toilets.

South Soudan, 2021 © Jan Grarup

Photo Exhibition: The Country That Drowned by Jan Grarup
Start Date: 01-03-2022 • End Date: 30-04-2022
Venue: All About Photo (United States)

South Soudan, 2021 © Jan Grarup
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

