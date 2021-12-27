Trough this photo I want represent a moment of life in the city of Milan, in Italy. Usually if you try to see people everyday on the street, you can understand how much they are captured by their smartphone. It was during the day on the stairs of a shopping center, so I captured this girl who was walking and watching her smartphone together her shadow.
Fabio Pellegrini
I like telling stories, capturing moments and showing new places through photography. Photography is my way to look at the world
