All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Back When The Good Times Rolled, 2009 to 2020’ by Charles Muir Lovell

Aline Smithson, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the months of January 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Back When The Good Times Rolled, 2009 to 2020’

Back when the Good Times Rolled, 2009 to 2020

Valley of Silent Men Second Line, New Orleans

Since moving to New Orleans in 2008, I have documented and preserved a record of New Orleans’ “second line” parades, thereby capturing for posterity images of a unique and vital part of New Orleans’ Black cultural heritage. Although the term “second line” comes from dancing and strutting followers of a parading brass band, it encompasses the entire parade—the brass band (the “first line,” or “main line,”) and its followers (the “second line”.) I have taken tens of thousands of color photographs of the second lines by following the weekly parade schedule, which runs most of the year, except for holidays, Jazz Fest, and the hottest part of summer—which this past year were cancelled because of coronavirus when the good times ceased rolling.

Distinguished Achievable Men Second Line, New Orleans

I have formed relationships with some of the social aid and pleasure clubs that sponsor the parades, allowing greater access and ease of navigation, resulting in varied and distinctive photographs that vividly capture the paraders’ elaborate custom designed,hand-sewn costumes and parasols, and the hundreds of dancing second line followers. The parades, rich in ceremony and ritual, exuberantly express the right of Black Americans to publicly parade, not always a given in the American South when parading began in the late 1800’s. As paraders move through New Orleans neighborhoods, they are carrying on a vibrant cultural and artistic tradition.

My photographs reveal the festive mood of these sacred moments of cultural celebration and seek to transmit through the art of photography the joy and vibrancy of the second lines.

Event: Back When The Good Times Rolled, 2009 to 2020

Start Date: 01-01-2022 • End Date: 31-01-2022

Venue: All About Photo (United States)