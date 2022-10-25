We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
2023 Getxophoto Open Call

Photo of Lucia Janto Lucia Janto25 October 2022
Getxophoto’s Open Call provides an opportunity for visual artists and photographers from all over the world to exhibit their work at the next edition of the Festival, in June 2023. The theme to be addressed in the 17th edition is Pause!

The international jury made up of Elisa Medde (editor-in-chief of Foam Magazine, Amsterdam), Luis Juárez (editor of Revista Balam, Buenos Aires), Jon Uriarte (digital curator of The Photographers’ Gallery, London) and María Ptqk (new curator of Getxophoto) will select the projects to be exhibited at the next edition of the Festival.

Open Call Getxophoto ⇢

Deadline for submissions is 28 November 2022.

Tags
