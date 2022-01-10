Looked beyond the day

Roma

Italy

Often the difficult moments I have faced in life have allowed me to descend deeper into myself, finding ways to explore my unexpressed potential and provoking a reactive behaviour that has always stimulated observation, looking and searching. I found a way to channel energy and external stimuli to activate my creative side again.

In November 2021, I met Pelin Santilli, an artist, designer and poet.

room 313

His work captures me. I am fascinated by his drawings and the images, and after a few verbal exchanges, flashes in my mind the idea of a collaboration to compare different arts (in my case photography) and visions .

Looking at his work and seeing some of his works come to life was certainly a support for me at a difficult time, but also the starting point for a new photographic narrative, which then turned into the images that I propose in this small project. The diptychs represent different situations and days, a sort of exchange of visions, a sharing of slices of life and projects on which we are both working, a comparison.

closeness

The project, which I hope will continue, was conceived using black and white images, except for the last photo, where colour represents a moment of rebirth after a long dark period.

Knowing and recognising someone in times of difficulty does not mean leaning back, but finding the strength and ability to overcome and grow.

Looking beyond this day.

the days of how are you

abyss

silence and silences

synergies

glances

world is not made for us

“his” imaginary Trentino