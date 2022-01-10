Looked beyond the day

Often the difficult moments I have faced in life have allowed me to descend deeper into myself, finding ways to explore my unexpressed potential and provoking a reactive behaviour that has always stimulated observation, looking and searching. I found a way to channel energy and external stimuli to activate my creative side again.
In November 2021, I met Pelin Santilli, an artist, designer and poet.
His work captures me. I am fascinated by his drawings and the images, and after a few verbal exchanges, flashes in my mind the idea of a collaboration to compare different arts (in my case photography) and visions .
Looking at his work and seeing some of his works come to life was certainly a support for me at a difficult time, but also the starting point for a new photographic narrative, which then turned into the images that I propose in this small project. The diptychs represent different situations and days, a sort of exchange of visions, a sharing of slices of life and projects on which we are both working, a comparison.
The project, which I hope will continue, was conceived using black and white images, except for the last photo, where colour represents a moment of rebirth after a long dark period.
Knowing and recognising someone in times of difficulty does not mean leaning back, but finding the strength and ability to overcome and grow.
Looking beyond this day.