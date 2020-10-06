Disgraced by the Sleep of Time6 October 2020|In Poems|By Daniel Rodriguez We are burning in this chaos,burning, burning, burning.Through the fall and the winter,in our thoughts, we burn. A memory that never was is nowthe essence of the past.We are burning in this chaos,burning, burning, burning. Disgraced by the sleep of time.Sunken into the void of nothingness.Unaware of our predicament,In our thoughts, we burn. Crossed by the lines we draw.We once had it all, now all is gone.We are burning naked in the flamesof the sun. Contribute Submit Your World climate change environment Daniel RodriguezDan Rodriguez is a very passionate London based multimedia artist. He was born in December 1982 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Dan started freelancing as Graphic Designer after obtaining a BA in Film and Media from the University of London. All author postsRelated Posts Young Loveby PRIVATE A click and its likeness…by PRIVATE The Dogs Barkby Rakib Boby Terry a O’Neal | Mama Afrikaby Terry a O'Neal Add comment Cancel replyComment Name * Email * Website Sign me up for the newsletter! PrevNext