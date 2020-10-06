Disgraced by the Sleep of Time | In In Poems | By By Daniel Rodriguez

We are burning in this chaos,

burning, burning, burning.

Through the fall and the winter,

in our thoughts, we burn.

A memory that never was is now

the essence of the past.

We are burning in this chaos,

burning, burning, burning.

Disgraced by the sleep of time.

Sunken into the void of nothingness.

Unaware of our predicament,

In our thoughts, we burn.

Crossed by the lines we draw.

We once had it all, now all is gone.

We are burning naked in the flames

of the sun.