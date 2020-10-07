Yaroslavl

Russia

When I look at you, all my angels pray for your happiness. When I look at you, all my power is with you. When I look at you, I feel my heart beating in your chest. When I look at you and see your smile and hear your laughter, my soul is happy. And if I could – I would take all your suffering for myself, I would go through it for you, but I can’t, it’s impossible. You just know one thing – I’m always there for you.