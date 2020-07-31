20/07/2020

Russia

Projection of the world. Each of us represents his own world in his own way. I liked that stump. I thought it was like the planet I live on, with the sky all around. At first glance, this is very beautiful, but the planet itself is terrible. Withered, aged, dried up, weakened. Who is to blame?

Not so long ago, instead of this withered stump, there was a beautiful slender tree with flowers, fruits, and juicy leaves. On our planet, there are many things that serve man for good.u for good. But we don’t appreciate it much. We only consume and give little in return. One day, our planet will turn into a rotten lifeless stump.