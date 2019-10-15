Four Poems, by Yuan Hongri

Four Poems, by chinese poet Yuan Hongri, translated by Yuanbing Zhang.

Soul an Invisible Muse

Open the eyes of your soul

and you will encounter your many souls

In timelessness, as if the sun and moon never set or rise

The world is only a book, phantom-like

The soul an invisible muse

Before the words were born, you were a giant

From the kingdom of gold who know not yourself.

灵魂是隐形的缪斯

睁开你的灵魂之眼你将看到无数个自己

没有时光之飞逝犹如日月从未落下与升起

世界只是一部幻影之书而灵魂是隐形的缪斯

在词语尚未诞生之前你曾是黄金之国的巨人不知何谓自己

A Flying Saucer of Giants

Day by day the lightning in my body is waking up

And flying to this mortal world, dark night like iron

Seeking the Devil’s head, to make him into a skeleton of hell

And to repay time with gems

The python’s body will become a golden bridge

Towards a giant city of the morrow

Standing out against the sky, like clouds rising, gathering,

And an interstellar spaceship on my palm,

Like flying saucer of giants

Flashing miraculous brightness from another galaxy

天外之星系的闪烁灵光之巨人之蝶

我体内的闪电正在一天天醒来而飞向这个黑夜如铁的尘世

寻找魔王的头颅让他成为地狱的骷髅而偿还那一枚时间之宝石

那巨蟒的身躯成了一座黄金之桥而通向明日之巨城矗立于天际云蒸霞蔚

而我手掌之上一轮星际之飞船犹如来自天外之星系的闪烁灵光之巨人之蝶

Heavenly Temples and Towers

I rode a heavenly camel towards a desolate desert,

a jade bottle poured the sweet dew of the Kingdom of Heaven

from which emerged a lake, an eternal spring that never dries up,

and giant trees in prehistoric times grew

Their branches and leaves rustled in the garden of phoenixes and birds

The song of birds was music, it intoxicated the clouds

Colourful pebbles grew into huge gems in the dreams

That transformed into heavenly temples and towers.

一座一座天国的殿宇楼阁

我骑一匹天国的骆驼来到一座无人的沙漠

一只玉瓶倾泻天国的甘露汇成永不枯竭的泉水之湖

于是生长出史前的巨树枝叶婆娑宛如凤鸟的花园而鸟鸣如乐让时光醉了天空的云朵

而一粒一粒五色透明的沙砾在梦境里长成巨大的宝石长成一座一座天国的殿宇楼阁

Fragrant and Amaranthine for Thousands of Years

One day I will return from outer space

on a red cloud and bring a giant picture scroll.

My lines of lightning songs will flutter gold greetings from a prehistoric giant city

The mountains that have been sleeping for hundreds of millions of years

will become transparent

and the lights will be brilliant, like five-coloured gems

And the songs of my soul will blossom from me

like the fairyland flowers of the Kingdom of Heaven,

that remain fragrant and amaranthine for millennia

千年芬芬不谢

有一天那天外的我乘一朵红云归来而带来巨人的画卷

我的一行行闪电之歌将飞舞史前巨城的黄金的问候

那沉睡亿万年的山岳刹那间透明而光芒灼灼若五色宝石

而那骨骼里的灵魂之歌盛开如天国的仙葩之千年芬芬不谢