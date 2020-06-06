Md. Shamim Shahnewaz is a Software Engineer and Documentary Photographer. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from The Peoples University of Bangladesh and pursued a Master's degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh. He has more than twelve years’ experience in core software development and currently working as a Senior Software Engineer in ServicEngineBPO.

Besides his profession, Mr. Shahnewaz completed a certification course on “Basic Photography” from Pathshala South Asian Media Institute. Now he is a student in a mentorship program called "Documentary Photography Workshop" under the supervision of a renowned photographer Mohammad Rakibul Hasan in Bangladesh.

As a human being, he wants to find social issues and the impact on defenseless people in society. He believes that photography has an impact on society and its development. So, his dream to become a documentary photographer.