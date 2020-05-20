International Photography Awards

Rohingya Photography Competition

Rohingya girl wears a face mask as protection against covid19 by Noor Hossain

A photography competition has been launched for Rohingya refugees. The competition will run between 23 April and 25 August 2020. There are two broad categories “Rohingya life” and “Response to Coronavirus. The objective is to create a “notebook of the times.” Rohingya everywhere may participate. Non-Rohingya participants are welcome but are not eligible for prizes but their images may be displayed.

Fire in Kutupalong, the world’s largest refugee camp by Abul Kalam

A selection of photographs will be exhibited at the Human Rights Research and Education Centre (HRREC) Ottawa, Canada and the Oxford Human Rights Festival, Oxford United Kingdom as well as online on social media. Dhaka Tribune, an English language Bangladeshi daily newspaper, will feature the winners. It is anticipated that other cities will also feature the exhibition. A London photography studio, Flow Photographic, will run a series of the best photographs on its instagram account.

Prominent humanitarians and Rohingya advocates have been invited to submit their own images. These are not part of the competition but will be used to create interest and develop awareness of this protracted refugee issue.

Demonstration in Kuala Lumpur by Ziaur Rahman