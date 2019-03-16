0
Identity by Dalia Raouf

Some days I am a godess
Some days I am like a culpable woman beseech God for mercy
Some days I take rhythmic steps and fly my hair in the air just like a gypsy dancer, and some days
I repeat spiritual hymns like a nun
Some days I give joy to the men like a prostitute, and some days
They kill me to save their honor
Some days I dream of freedom, but
Most days I am imprisoned in the bitter reality
Some days I am a bit of all those,
But every day I am here, myself
Take me as I am
Take me as God created me as a woman on the land of men

