Identity by Dalia Raouf

Some days I am a godess

Some days I am like a culpable woman beseech God for mercy

Some days I take rhythmic steps and fly my hair in the air just like a gypsy dancer, and some days

I repeat spiritual hymns like a nun

Some days I give joy to the men like a prostitute, and some days

They kill me to save their honor

Some days I dream of freedom, but

Most days I am imprisoned in the bitter reality

Some days I am a bit of all those,

But every day I am here, myself

Take me as I am

Take me as God created me as a woman on the land of men