Reimagining the Landscape

by michael jantzen

Reimagining The Landscape is a series of photomontages that are partially made from images of some of my sculptures and architectural models. Those images were taken with a digital camera. They were placed into my computer where they were isolated from their original backgrounds.

The images of those objects were then manipulated in various ways with the computer, and placed into various real world landscapes. In most cases, the manipulation of the objects developed around the idea of creating new things that symbolically referred to elements that would normally be in a real landscape such as, mountains, hills, trees, etc.

These new elements are used to create fanciful, surreal placed that have never been seen before. In some cases people and/or animals have also been added juxtaposed to the new elements and the normal landscapes.

My hope is that the viewers of these reimagined landscapes will want to make up their own stories about how and why they came to be. As a photo artist I have no desire to simply record the real world as it is. I want to alter the real world in ways that create new worlds that inspire the viewers to embrace alternative thinking about everything in their lives. This I believe is or should be the primary function of art.