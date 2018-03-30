0
Photo book

Unresolved: A new photobook on Israel/Palestine

Photo book : Unresolved. Autor(s): Meinrad Schade.
Year of publication: 2018 | Pages: 188 | Size: 24×19,5 cm | ISBN: 978-3-85881-808-9 | Volume Price: 48,00€ | Official Website
Publisher: Scheidegger&Spiess

June 12, 2017 – Army Base Tze’elim, near Kibbutz Tze’elim, Israel: The model Palestinian city Lashabiya is part of the Israel Defense Forces’ urban warfare training center. After the experiences of the Second Intifada and the Second Lebanon War, the army leadership demanded better training for fighting in clearly defined urban centers.

“What does rake a conflict and turns it into a seemingly endless struggle?” asks the renowned Swiss documentary photographer in his recently published book “Unresolved”. The book is a continuation of his project “War Without War“, in which he documented the lingering, damaging marks of war on the former Soviet Union. With “Unresolved” Meinrad Schade explores the obvious traces of conflict and the scars it leaves on both the people and landscapes in Israel, the West Bank, the Golan Heights, and the Gaza Strip. The book is quadrilingual with captions in English, German, Hebrew, and Arabic and is readable in two directions. A thoughtful and sensitive photographic series, Unresolved offers an intimate look at the lasting impact of the conflict on the anniversary of its onset.

Meinrad Schade, born 1968, graduated in biology from University of Zürich before his artistic education with a network of self-teaching photographers and the Swiss school of journalism MAZ in Lucerne. He lievs and works as a freelance photographer in Switzerland since 2002 and has been awarded several prizes, including the Swiss Photo Award in 2011. His latest book “War Without War” published in 2015 got a lot of attention and won a silver medal in the 2016 German Photo Book Award.

December 30, 2015 – Duma, West Bank: On 31 July 2015, radical Jewish settlers carried out an arson attack on two houses of the Palestinian Dawabsha family. An 18-month-old Palestinian boy was killed. His parents later succumbed to their injuries, leaving their four-year-old son as the only survivor. Private efforts exist to preserve the burnt down houses as a museum.
Felix Koltermann (www.fkoltermann.de) is a German freelance journalist and photography critic. His main fields of interest are documentary photography and photojournalism. He is about to finish a PhD project at the University of Erfurt about photojournalism in Israel/Palestine. He holds an university degree in Photography from the University of Applied Sciences in Dortmund and a masters degree in Peace and Security Studies from the IFSH in Hamburg. You can follow him on Twitter @FKoltermann: www.twitter.com/fkoltermann
