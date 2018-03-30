Unresolved: A new photobook on Israel/Palestine

Photo book : Unresolved. Autor(s): Meinrad Schade.

Year of publication: 2018 | Pages: 188 | Size: 24×19,5 cm | ISBN: 978-3-85881-808-9 | Volume Price: 48,00€ | Official Website

Publisher: Scheidegger&Spiess

“What does rake a conflict and turns it into a seemingly endless struggle?” asks the renowned Swiss documentary photographer in his recently published book “Unresolved”. The book is a continuation of his project “War Without War“, in which he documented the lingering, damaging marks of war on the former Soviet Union. With “Unresolved” Meinrad Schade explores the obvious traces of conflict and the scars it leaves on both the people and landscapes in Israel, the West Bank, the Golan Heights, and the Gaza Strip. The book is quadrilingual with captions in English, German, Hebrew, and Arabic and is readable in two directions. A thoughtful and sensitive photographic series, Unresolved offers an intimate look at the lasting impact of the conflict on the anniversary of its onset.