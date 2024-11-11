The meaning of twilight, a suspended time

When the day darkens and fades into evening, there is a suspended time, a moment in which the sky is still bright but the shadows of the incipient night are already stretching over things and people.

It is a moment in which everything seems to freeze in order to participate in the small daily rite of passage from light to darkness, from day to night, with all its load of symbols that call to mind transformations of a very different magnitude: the passing away of time, of the seasons, of life.

In the images that make up this work, taken over the last few months in different situations and places, I hope to have rendered this moment of passage, which is what they have in common: with an untranslatable expression whose origin and meaning I am not sure of, but which renders the idea ‘Il tempo tra il lusco e il brusco’.

When the shadow thickens. Giverny, Normandy, Rue Claude Monet, August 12th 2024.

Garden at dusk. Brindisi, Puglia, Via Marco Pacuvio, November 1st 2024.

Twilight atmospheres. Bayeux, Normandy, Rue des Ursulines, August 7th 2024.

Santa Maria towards evening. Venticano, Campania, Via Santa Maria, August 28th 2024.

Six elderly people at nightfall. Oria, Puglia, Via Mario Pagano, November 3rd 2024.

The Beetle’s Sunset. Venticano, Campania, Via Galileo Galilei, August 31th 2024.

Reflections of light. Brindisi, Puglia, Piazza Duomo, November 1st 2024.

Rainy evening. Sant’Agata di Militello, Sicily, Waterfront, August 18th 2024.

The shadow and the last light. Brindisi, Puglia, Piazza Duomo, November 1st 2024.