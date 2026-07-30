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The Fascination of Nothingness.

Still lifes, superfluous objects and nameless corners.

Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa30 July 2026
2 562
An unnamed corner. Rome, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 6 July 2026.

Nothingness is nothing; it possesses the horror-tinged allure of gazing into a void, of the absence or flight of human figures. It is at once minimal and infinite.

But the void is not truly empty; in quantum theories, it is permeated by infinite fluctuation—by the emergence from nothing of virtual particles that cancel each other out only to reappear in other forms: a vibration barely perceptible except out of the corner of one’s eye.

And it is with the corner of the eye—and of the lens—that the images comprising this collection are captured and composed: photographing nothingness, or rather attempting to convey—using images of superfluous objects, still lifes, and places without a name or a reason—a perceived subliminal vibration, a fragment of atmosphere, a small, fleeting mockery.

A slightly unsettling little doll. Montefalcone in Val Fortore (BN), 21 June 2026.
A campsite with a reflection. Rome, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 9 June 2026.
Still life: bottles arranged as if in a quotation. Rome, Via del Pellegrino, 11 July 2026.
No parking sign with a smirk, Rome, Via delle Colonnette, 26 May 2026.
Rubbish bag and broom. Rome, Via di Ripetta, 17 June 2026.
Almost abstract composition. Rome, Via Pietro Borsieri, 13 May 2026.
Forgetfulness or a work of art? Rome, Via di Ripetta, 14 May 2026.
The last lit window. Rome, Via del Mascherino, 13 July 2026.
Superimposition of a superfluous object. Rome, St Peter’s Square, 1 July 2026.
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Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa30 July 2026
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Photo of Pietro Coppa

Pietro Coppa

Nato e vissuto a Roma, fotografo per antica passione.

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