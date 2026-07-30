The Fascination of Nothingness.

Nothingness is nothing; it possesses the horror-tinged allure of gazing into a void, of the absence or flight of human figures. It is at once minimal and infinite.
But the void is not truly empty; in quantum theories, it is permeated by infinite fluctuation—by the emergence from nothing of virtual particles that cancel each other out only to reappear in other forms: a vibration barely perceptible except out of the corner of one’s eye.
And it is with the corner of the eye—and of the lens—that the images comprising this collection are captured and composed: photographing nothingness, or rather attempting to convey—using images of superfluous objects, still lifes, and places without a name or a reason—a perceived subliminal vibration, a fragment of atmosphere, a small, fleeting mockery.
2 Comments
Ottime, come sempre!
Grazie Luigi, sono lusingato dal tuo apprezzamento.