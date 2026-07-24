The dance of the hands, compositions

Two hands, thirst. Rome, Terrazza del Pincio, 8 June 2026.

Hands are important; they are our universal toolkit that has made a fundamental contribution to our transformation into human beings. They are flexible, mobile, and usually very photogenic as well.

And they are one of the most expressive parts of our body: they gesture, they allow the speechless to communicate through sign language, they grasp and use objects and tools—in a word, they work—and at the same time, as has already been authoritatively stated on these very pages, they reveal to those who know how to look at them the life, death, and miracles of their owners.

One hand: perplexity. Rome, Viale Giulio Cesare, 2 March 2026. Two hands, breakfast. Milan, Via Vincenzo Monti, 22 April 2026.

And of course, they have been painted, drawn, and photographed countless times; I’d just like to mention the most famous hands—those of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel, or the marvelous, tangible, and powerful hands that characterize all of Picasso’s work, regardless of style or period. And in photography? Starting with the amusing, witty, yet deeply insightful portrait taken by Doisneau of Picasso himself and his hands, to those of Georgia O’Keeffe photographed by Stieglitz and beyond—from Irving Penn to Mapplethorpe—it’s a veritable anthology of powerful images of hands.

Just as the eyes have been defined as ‘a mirror of the soul’.

But whose soul? I dare to ask.

When hands are portrayed and transformed into a photographic image, I believe this question becomes pertinent.

Two hands, thirst. Rome, Terrazza del Pincio, 8 June 2026.

Two hands, on the way to where? Anzio (RM), Via Giacomo Matteotti, 5 July 2026 Two hands, trudging home. Rome, Borgo Pio, 9 July 2026.

Two hands, playing at Homo Faber. Rome, Borgo Pio, 12 April 2026.

Two Tyrolean hands. Rome, Piazza Risorgimento, 8 April 2026.

Six hands that could not be more different. Rome, Campo de’ Fiori, 19 June 2026.