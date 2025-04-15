Refugees Karen from Myanmar in Thailand

Karen from Myanmar refugees displaced emigrants We are in Mea Sot Western Thailand on the border with Myanmar in the province of Tak in this border town where trade in goods is very active for the exchange with the neighboring country there is a very complex human reality the presence of Karen refugees from the other side that is Myanmar the refugees settled in three refugee camps in the province of Tak the number is not certain but we are talking about thousands of people.

MEA SOT plastic seller 24 01 2025

According to official information the issue starts from a long way back already in the post-war period and it is accentuated in a drastic way in the 70s with the stationing of refugee camps up to the present day there are young people who were born inside the camps many Karen work in Thailand in the most humble jobs but also in the markets or for tourism as servants.

MAE SOT Girl selling fish in the market 24 01 2025 MAE SOT Rice noodle girl 24 01 2025

Also in the field of religion some temples like Mea Sariang host student monks from Burma. I have the feeling that there are organizations that deal with teaching or various kinds of help but the poor Karen will have to solve the bulk of the problems themselves, perhaps with the end of the civil war.

MEA SOT karen woman 24 01 2025

MEA SOT porter 25 01 2025

MEA SOT rusty iron sales worker 26 01 2025

MEA LAI refuge camp 28 01 2025

MEA LAI Woman with children 28 01 2025

MAE LAI Karen Songthaew travellers 28 01 2025