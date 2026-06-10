How Just Grace Is Creating Long-Term Opportunity in Langa Township

Many learners in Langa face challenges that extend far beyond the classroom. Academic support, mentoring, meals, and psychosocial services help create an environment where young people can focus on learning and begin imagining futures that once felt out of reach.

In Langa, one of South Africa’s oldest township, many households face financial insecurity, and young people must navigate an increasingly competitive education and employment landscape.

Amid these obstacles, one community organisation is proving that sustainable change is possible when solutions are designed alongside the people they serve. Just Grace is an NGO working in the center of Langa, supporting people at different stages of life. From learners at risk of dropping out of school to unemployed youth seeking work opportunities and survivors of gender-based violence rebuilding their lives.

Barista training provided as part of Just Grace’s Phakama! Youth Activation Programme provides practical workplace experience, professional confidence, and a pathway into employment in South Africa’s hospitality industry.

Rather than focusing on short-term interventions, the organisation works to create the conditions that allow individuals and families to thrive over the long term.

In 2025 alone, Just Grace helped 128 young people access skills training and employment pathways, supported learners to achieve a 90.6% matric pass rate, provided psychosocial services to hundreds of vulnerable young people and families, and assisted survivors of violence through counselling and community-based support programmes.

But statistics only tell part of the story.

What begins with fabric and thread often leads to something much bigger. Through sewing training, participants develop technical skills, earn industry experience, and gain the confidence to pursue employment, entrepreneurship, or further training.

Behind every number is a person finding confidence, a learner discovering their potential, a survivor reclaiming independence, or a young adult taking their first step into employment.

This photo essay offers a glimpse into the people, programmes, and everyday moments that are helping create lasting change in Langa.