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This old man has lived a long life. He has seen a lot in this life

Photo of Urmakova Natali Urmakova Natali28 March 2026
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This old man has lived a long life, 80 years. Throughout his life, he has faced many injustices and cruelties. He has been to places that he not only wants to tell about, but also does not want to remember about those years. However, his face speaks volumes. The scars on his face, hands, and head are more eloquent than any words. He has faced death several times. He has faced many challenges. But he has survived.

At first glance, this person may seem callous and unwavering, but this is only a first impression. Few people would say that he is capable of kindness… And this is exactly what he is – an extremely humble and kind person. Once again, I am reminded that appearances can be deceiving. Despite all the challenges in his life, he has managed to maintain his faith in kindness and love. And who knows, perhaps it is these qualities that have allowed him to survive and continue to live. Don’t judge a book by its cover.

This old man. Chuvachay, 04.01.2026
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Photo of Urmakova Natali Urmakova Natali28 March 2026
0 427
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Urmakova Natali

I'm a mom of three beautiful kids. I work at the university. I love nature, music, poetry, photography. Mostly I take pictures of children,… More »

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