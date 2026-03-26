A Soul’s Petition for What Was Lost

Writing poetry on vintage Royal typewriter. (Taken April 2025 in Paris, France)

Can you give time back to me,

to say the things

I was too afraid to say,

do the things

I was too afraid to do,

be the person

everyone hoped I would be;

can you give time back to me,

to see the small mercies

of how fragile life is,

before words carried the edge of a knife,

to leave when staying cost my life,

to understand how not knowing comes at a price;

can you give time back to me,

to right wrongs,

to know better

the things I could not see then,

so I can dance differently,

finding rhythm within my own skin;

can you give time back to me,

to walk corners to their ends,

to stop bending into what is merely pretend,

but to shape into something true,

already written for me

that I never knew?

Time to build foundations

that will not give way,

to be bolder,

more confident in my talk,

stronger and more intentional in my walk—

finally returning to me;

time to acknowledge

the little things,

like soft whispers, the calmness of rain;

each step taken—

every word held or set adrift

were unknowingly mine,

but are now just things

lost to time.