The fragile evidence of women’s touch

This series explores the subtle traces of presence that remain on objects after the disappearance of living beings. Butterflies, glass, cosmetics, and reflections become equal participants in a scene where beauty is not displayed but captured as a vulnerable state. This series explores the feelings a woman experiences daily within herself and leaves behind in others. To be understood, to be beautiful, to leave something meaningful behind, with the light touch of a butterfly’s feet.

The trace of a woman

Fragile objects capture a state. This is the moment between the desire to be seen and the fear of disappearing unnoticed. There is no direct portrait, but the presence of the body is read through traces: an imprint of color, a drop of water, a reflection, a balance ready to be upset.

Another version of events behind the glass.

These images do not illustrate femininity, but explore it as a process. A process that is changeable, elusive, and elusive. Beauty here exists not as a form, but as a contact: brief, almost weightless, yet leaving behind a sense of presence. The light touch of a butterfly’s feet becomes a metaphor for how feelings, barely expressed, continue to live in space and memory.

A light touch