Hong Kong, The unreal and tactile city

Collages and photos explore the unreality of the metropolis, a place where the city merges with the imagined world. Drawing from visual culture and fantasy, real urban spaces become infused with elements of fiction and animation. Through these images, the boundaries between documentation and imagination blur, revealing how contemporary visual imagery reshapes our sense of place and creates a new kind of urban experience.

This series captures the tangible side of the city where life is felt through textures, surfaces, and material details. It reveals Hong Kong as a living structure made of metal, humidity, wires, and decay. Together with “The Unreal City,” it forms a dialogue between two dimensions of urban experience: the inner, imagined one and the real, tactile one, a city that exists between worlds.

