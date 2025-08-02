Shadows and light during the transition from spring to summer

The world turned upside down. Rome, Borgo Pio, 25 June 2025.

This is not a systematic collection, preordained and structured in advance, but rather a series of fragmentary images of the city and its inhabitants, captured during the brief transition period between late spring and the first heatwave of summer.

What unites the photos in this collection, in their diversity of situations and subjects, is a certain attention to the alternation of shadow and light, so complementary to each other, and the somewhat distracted, slightly out-of-context air of the characters that animate them, rendered in the alternation of light and dark, from the relative weight of the whites and blacks that make up the image, to the last one, where two different shades of red and black alternate in the composition.

In this fragmented and episodic way, I have tried to convey that mixed atmosphere of anticipation and uncertainty that characterises every change of season, in this particular case, the uncertainty of dawn: that moment suspended between the first glimmers of light and full daylight.

Passers-by under the setting sun. Rome, Via Tomacelli, 29 May 2025.

The obeisance. Rome, Borgo Pio, 27 June 2025.

A caress for the tired little girl. Rome, Piazza Venezia, 5 June 2025.

Different approaches to the end of the world. Rome, Borgo Pio, 12 June 2025.

Parisian protection. Rome, Piazza Venezia, 19 June 2025.

Crossing the road. Rome, Via Vittoria Colonna, 9 May 2025.

Walking in the square. Rome, Piazza S.Pietro, 29 May 2025.

Toll collection. Rome, Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere, 15 May 2025.