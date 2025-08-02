Documentary

Shadows and light during the transition from spring to summer

Fragmentary images of the city at the onset of the heatwave

Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa2 August 2025
0 308
The world turned upside down. Rome, Borgo Pio, 25 June 2025.

This is not a systematic collection, preordained and structured in advance, but rather a series of fragmentary images of the city and its inhabitants, captured during the brief transition period between late spring and the first heatwave of summer.

What unites the photos in this collection, in their diversity of situations and subjects, is a certain attention to the alternation of shadow and light, so complementary to each other, and the somewhat distracted, slightly out-of-context air of the characters that animate them, rendered in the alternation of light and dark, from the relative weight of the whites and blacks that make up the image, to the last one, where two different shades of red and black alternate in the composition.

In this fragmented and episodic way, I have tried to convey that mixed atmosphere of anticipation and uncertainty that characterises every change of season, in this particular case, the uncertainty of dawn: that moment suspended between the first glimmers of light and full daylight.

Passers-by under the setting sun. Rome, Via Tomacelli, 29 May 2025.
The obeisance. Rome, Borgo Pio, 27 June 2025.
A caress for the tired little girl. Rome, Piazza Venezia, 5 June 2025.
Different approaches to the end of the world. Rome, Borgo Pio, 12 June 2025.
Parisian protection. Rome, Piazza Venezia, 19 June 2025.
Crossing the road. Rome, Via Vittoria Colonna, 9 May 2025.
Walking in the square. Rome, Piazza S.Pietro, 29 May 2025.
Toll collection. Rome, Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere, 15 May 2025.
Red and black, the encounter. Rome, Piazza del Sant’Uffizio, 17 June 2025.
Tags
Photo of Pietro Coppa Pietro Coppa2 August 2025
0 308
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Pietro Coppa

Pietro Coppa

Nato e vissuto a Roma, fotografo per antica passione.
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Decommissioning objects: details and landscapes

19 November 2024

What remains of the trip

23 March 2022

A newfound harmony

13 February 2023

Primavera 2020

27 May 2020
Back to top button