Muxes de Juchitán, the third gender

Alex # 6, 15/04/1998. The father works occasionally, the mother is a housewife and a merchant. He has 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

In the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Mexico, lives the Isthmian Zapotec ethnic group with their traditions and customs. In this context, women play a very important social role, to the point that some anthropologists have defined it as a matriarchal society.

Alex # 7, 14/04/1998. He makes arrangements for the “Velas” (big fiestas in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec) and works in a bar serving customers. An uncle and a cousin of his mother are gay.

In the city of Juchitán I met the characters in my photographs and together with them I entered the context which they live in.

A Juchitan family, and above all a mother, totally accept her homosexual son (Muxe), the entire society is in good terms with the “different one”.

The Muxes are men who feel, live, and dress like women and share their “otherness” in complete freedom and harmony.

My photographs represent an inside look at a traditional society in which homosexuals and those “different” in general live their daily lives without the psychological pressure of being attacked when faced with a life choice different from most of the people around them.

América # 1, 18/09/1998. The father is a farmer, the mother is a housewife and sells cheese. He has 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

America # 4, 28/09/1998. He is a tailor and fashion stylist. A cousin and an uncle are gay.

Angelica # 5, 08/19/1998. The father is a bricklayer, the mother is a housewife and a merchant. He has 3 sisters and 1 brother. He is a tailor and fashion stylist. One uncle is gay.

Carla # 5, 03/08/1998. The father passed away, the mother is a housewife and sells chickens. He has 3 sisters and 1 brother. He worked as a cook and served customers at the Eclipse bar. One uncle is gay. In March 2001 he died from an “accidental” gunshot, while trying to end a fight between two kids.

Felina # 1, 26/01/1998. The father is a farmer, the mother is a housewife and sells “tortillas”. He has 3 sisters and 4 brothers..

Felina # 5, 15/11/1997. Owns a hairdressing shop. One uncle is gay

Amaranta # 4 05/03/1999. He lost her father, his mother is a merchant, 3 sisters. He is dedicated to the fight against AIDS, obtained a scholarship from the Ford Foundation and represented Mexican LGBTTTIQ+ in international meetings against sexual discrimination and for the prevention of AIDS. In October 2002, he lost his left arm in a bus accident. Despite this, he continues with determination and passion his important work in the gay community of Juchitan and in the Isthmus region. In the 2003 elections for federal deputy he was a candidate for the political party, Mexico Posible under his female name. One uncle is gay.