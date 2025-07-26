Muxes de Juchitán, the third gender

In the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Mexico, lives the Isthmian Zapotec ethnic group with their traditions and customs. In this context, women play a very important social role, to the point that some anthropologists have defined it as a matriarchal society.
In the city of Juchitán I met the characters in my photographs and together with them I entered the context which they live in.
A Juchitan family, and above all a mother, totally accept her homosexual son (Muxe), the entire society is in good terms with the “different one”.
The Muxes are men who feel, live, and dress like women and share their “otherness” in complete freedom and harmony.
My photographs represent an inside look at a traditional society in which homosexuals and those “different” in general live their daily lives without the psychological pressure of being attacked when faced with a life choice different from most of the people around them.