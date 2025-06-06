In parallel Monochrome… an act of searching

Τwo images, which capture an event or a scene, freezing the time in the space where they occur, they transform a static moment into a narrative.

The photo is not objective!

It is a constant reminder that the world is not what we see.

“Photography is the preservation of the world,” as Eliot Porter said.

The constant search for identity in a photograph is nothing more than the need we have for a second reading resulting in the creation of new feelings, thoughts that the photograph itself exudes.

The marriage of two photographs with different starting points, at least when they are taken, helps to create different impressions at the same time, narratives that, however, converge by heading towards the same path.

A picture game.

A result of associations from pre-existing memory records that find common codes of communication although often heterogeneous.

A mismatched pair of people who, through time, get along.

Diptychs …photographs,

two images with different temporal and spatial origins.

Complementation each other,

Balancing,

Conceptual approach,

Subjective aesthetics,

Condensed presentation of a story,

Doubtful certainty,

Ambiguity,

Contradiction.

Mismatched pairs of images in a visual encounter create new feelings from the mixing of different ones (with the empathy…intuition that we have) just as it happens when our soul recognizes in a single image, kindness, gentleness, beauty, strength, calmness, vulnerability, etc.

So my request is to create a new reality or better consciousness that you need to share with others so that they can make their own story, through their subjective reality.

In parallel Monochrome1 20/02/2025

In parallel Monochrome2 20/02/2025

In parallel Monochrome3 20/02/2025

In parallel Monochrome4 20/02/2025

In parallel Monochrome5 20/02/2025

In parallel Monochrome6 20/02/2025

In parallel Monochrome7 20/02/2025