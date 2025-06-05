The Wood as Asemic Device: Topologies of Sound and Script

writings may exhibit analogous informative sign-borne patterns when ex- posed to noise, readers, or other stresses
investigations in the asemic range, illegible to the human brain, have pro- vided reliable evidence in this regard
asemic signs are pictures of processes that happen in spacetime, not to be interpreted too literally
they keep track of trajectories and flexible topological constraints, reflecting signification uncertainty
a true sense of reality, not attached to the single sign, is retained as long as one gets the overall connections right
sentences, akin to formulas, express the likelihood of the process the sign depicts
complex textual fields may be obtained by letting asemic strings intertwine
by removing signification, the process of writing eliminates a sort of gravitation, which had originally determined the absurdity of signifying
asemic pages exist that are completely self-contained, without alphabetic signs to initiate the events or to flow out from them
these disconnected pages, or vacuum bubbles, are the analogue of zero-point motion
asemic writing is not an alternative to textuality but an approximation to it
to activate an asemic pattern, one must be capable of looking at a text without reading it
the barrier of noise appears both yielding and forbidding; the movement in and out of audibility, where ultrasonic pulses attain the form of ancestral inscriptions, intensifies the density of language to the point of near-visual strain; entranced by language, the wood repeats its 20–100 kHz stream-of- consciousness: «listen, I’m the whole wood, and I’m speaking to you»
I[c]onic Log, Nils Röller (foreword), Michael Betancourt (afterword), Calamari Archive, Ink., New York, 2025, ISBN 978-1940853413 (Paperback), 978-1940853482 (Hardcover)