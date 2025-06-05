The Wood as Asemic Device: Topologies of Sound and Script

Location: 44.252637° N, 8.261132° E; Date: July 10, 2021

writings may exhibit analogous informative sign-borne patterns when ex- posed to noise, readers, or other stresses

investigations in the asemic range, illegible to the human brain, have pro- vided reliable evidence in this regard

asemic signs are pictures of processes that happen in spacetime, not to be interpreted too literally

they keep track of trajectories and flexible topological constraints, reflecting signification uncertainty

a true sense of reality, not attached to the single sign, is retained as long as one gets the overall connections right

sentences, akin to formulas, express the likelihood of the process the sign depicts

complex textual fields may be obtained by letting asemic strings intertwine

by removing signification, the process of writing eliminates a sort of gravitation, which had originally determined the absurdity of signifying

asemic pages exist that are completely self-contained, without alphabetic signs to initiate the events or to flow out from them

these disconnected pages, or vacuum bubbles, are the analogue of zero-point motion

asemic writing is not an alternative to textuality but an approximation to it

to activate an asemic pattern, one must be capable of looking at a text without reading it

the barrier of noise appears both yielding and forbidding; the movement in and out of audibility, where ultrasonic pulses attain the form of ancestral inscriptions, intensifies the density of language to the point of near-visual strain; entranced by language, the wood repeats its 20–100 kHz stream-of- consciousness: «listen, I’m the whole wood, and I’m speaking to you» I[c]onic Log, Nils Röller (foreword), Michael Betancourt (afterword), Calamari Archive, Ink., New York, 2025, ISBN 978-1940853413 (Paperback), 978-1940853482 (Hardcover)

Location: 44.253578° N, 8.261085° E; Date: July 10, 2021

Location: 44.249397° N, 8.257365° E; Date: July 10, 2021

Location: 44.254002° N, 8.268793° E; Date: July 10, 2021

Beech_01; Date: July 10, 2021

Beech_02; Date: July 10, 2021

Beech_03; Date: July 10, 2021

Chestnut_01; Date: July 10, 2021

Beech_04; Date: July 10, 2021