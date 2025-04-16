Basanti and Annapurna Puja in Bengal

Basanti Puja is a Bengali festival. Durga Puja in autumn is known as “Shardiya” Durga Puja, and the worship of the goddess in spring is known as “Basanti Puja”.
The rituals of both the Pujas, Shardiya Durga Puja and Basanti Puja, are almost the same. According to historian Radharman Roy, “Earlier, Durga Puja was held in this country in spring and Navapatrika Puja was held in autumn, which is now located next to Ganesha. Navapatrika was transformed into a clay idol of Goddess Durga along with her four sons and daughters over time”.
According to mythology, King Surath performed Basanti Puja and Shri Ramchandra performed Shardiya Durga Puja before killing Ravana.
However, the new rules for paying revenue during the Mughal period also played a role in increasing the importance of Shardiya Durga Puja. Under the new rules, the provincial governor the Nawab, was ordered to send revenue to the Mughal emperor in Delhi on a specific day in the month of Bhadra (August and September). Apart from this fixed rent, the rest of the revenue was due to the local kings or landlords.
Therefore, in terms of the accumulated revenue, this autumn period was economically a more suitable time for celebrating festivals than the spring, so, a large section of Hindu kings and landlords started supporting the Shardiya Durga Puja for their own interests.
In the 18th century, the Hindu King Krishnachandra, in his efforts to strengthen the “Shakti” tradition of Bengali Hindus, fixed the date of the worship of Goddess Annapurna according to Tantra. On the”Ashtami” (eighth day of the lunar fortnight) of Basanti Puja, Goddess Annapurna is worshipped. As a result, Annapurna became the main one, losing importance to the ancient Basanti Durga. The word Anna means rice or foodstuff, so Annapurna is the one who provides food. Many people believe that worshipping Mother Annapurna will prevent hunger in the home and will also strengthen the financial situation.