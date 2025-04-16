Basanti and Annapurna Puja in Bengal

The idol of Goddess Basanti inside the courtyard of Bali “Arya Dharma Sanrakshini Sabha” which is locally known Bally Harisabha. This Bally “Harisabha” was established in 1886 (Bengali year 1293). This Bali region of Howrah district was once a prominent area for the study of Sanskrit language. Bally, Howrah, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

Basanti Puja is a Bengali festival. Durga Puja in autumn is known as “Shardiya” Durga Puja, and the worship of the goddess in spring is known as “Basanti Puja”.

The rituals of both the Pujas, Shardiya Durga Puja and Basanti Puja, are almost the same. According to historian Radharman Roy, “Earlier, Durga Puja was held in this country in spring and Navapatrika Puja was held in autumn, which is now located next to Ganesha. Navapatrika was transformed into a clay idol of Goddess Durga along with her four sons and daughters over time”.

According to mythology, King Surath performed Basanti Puja and Shri Ramchandra performed Shardiya Durga Puja before killing Ravana.

The picture on the left is a very old oil painting of Radha and Krishna on the wall of Bali Harisabha. And on the right, inside this Harisabha, there is a temple where Radha and Krishna are worshipped daily. Bally, Howrah, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

However, the new rules for paying revenue during the Mughal period also played a role in increasing the importance of Shardiya Durga Puja. Under the new rules, the provincial governor the Nawab, was ordered to send revenue to the Mughal emperor in Delhi on a specific day in the month of Bhadra (August and September). Apart from this fixed rent, the rest of the revenue was due to the local kings or landlords.

Therefore, in terms of the accumulated revenue, this autumn period was economically a more suitable time for celebrating festivals than the spring, so, a large section of Hindu kings and landlords started supporting the Shardiya Durga Puja for their own interests.

An idol of Goddess Annapurna worshipped in a Bengali family. Annapurna is a Hindu goddess. The two-armed Annapurna holds a bowl of food in her hand. Annapurna is another form of Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati earned this name by offering food to Shiva who was begging. Hindus believe that worshipping Annapurna will prevent hunger in the house and also strengthen the financial situation. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

In the 18th century, the Hindu King Krishnachandra, in his efforts to strengthen the “Shakti” tradition of Bengali Hindus, fixed the date of the worship of Goddess Annapurna according to Tantra. On the”Ashtami” (eighth day of the lunar fortnight) of Basanti Puja, Goddess Annapurna is worshipped. As a result, Annapurna became the main one, losing importance to the ancient Basanti Durga. The word Anna means rice or foodstuff, so Annapurna is the one who provides food. Many people believe that worshipping Mother Annapurna will prevent hunger in the home and will also strengthen the financial situation.

“Kumari Puja” (virgin girl) is performed during Annapurna Puja. Even during the Durga Puja in the autumn of Bengal, Kumari Puja is a special event. In the picture, the priest is performing “Arati” to a Kumari. “Aarti” is a sacred Hindu ritual performed by priests before gods and goddesses to express devotion. The philosophical theory of Kumari Puja is the vision of the Supreme Being in women and the attainment of the Supreme Being. Kumari or women are worshipped by attributing their goddess nature. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

The picture on the right is a ritual of the Kumari Puja. The ten-year-old “Kumari”( virgin girl), who is worshipped as a goddess, is adorned with an alata (a red dye used for staining feet) at her feet. Alata at the feet of the goddess is a common and traditional custom, which is seen in various Hindu pujas and wedding ceremonies. Alata is considered a symbol of beauty, femininity and purity of Hindu women in India. Therefore, Hindu girls and married women usually wear alata during weddings and pujas. And in the picture on the right, the priest is bowing down to the feet of the “Kumari”( virgin girl). Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

The priest is feeding to the “Kumari”( virgin girl) with his own hands. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.