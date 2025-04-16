Documentary

Basanti and Annapurna Puja in Bengal

Photo of Kaushik Sengupta Kaushik Sengupta16 April 2025
0 185
The idol of Goddess Basanti inside the courtyard of Bali “Arya Dharma Sanrakshini Sabha” which is locally known Bally Harisabha. This Bally “Harisabha” was established in 1886 (Bengali year 1293). This Bali region of Howrah district was once a prominent area for the study of Sanskrit language. Bally, Howrah, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

Basanti Puja is a Bengali festival. Durga Puja in autumn is known as “Shardiya” Durga Puja, and the worship of the goddess in spring is known as “Basanti Puja”.

The rituals of both the Pujas, Shardiya Durga Puja and Basanti Puja, are almost the same. According to historian Radharman Roy, “Earlier, Durga Puja was held in this country in spring and Navapatrika Puja was held in autumn, which is now located next to Ganesha. Navapatrika was transformed into a clay idol of Goddess Durga along with her four sons and daughters over time”.

According to mythology, King Surath performed Basanti Puja and Shri Ramchandra performed Shardiya Durga Puja before killing Ravana.

The picture on the left is a very old oil painting of Radha and Krishna on the wall of Bali Harisabha. And on the right, inside this Harisabha, there is a temple where Radha and Krishna are worshipped daily. Bally, Howrah, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

However, the new rules for paying revenue during the Mughal period also played a role in increasing the importance of Shardiya Durga Puja. Under the new rules, the provincial governor the Nawab, was ordered to send revenue to the Mughal emperor in Delhi on a specific day in the month of Bhadra (August and September). Apart from this fixed rent, the rest of the revenue was due to the local kings or landlords.

Therefore, in terms of the accumulated revenue, this autumn period was economically a more suitable time for celebrating festivals than the spring, so, a large section of Hindu kings and landlords started supporting the Shardiya Durga Puja for their own interests.

An idol of Goddess Annapurna worshipped in a Bengali family. Annapurna is a Hindu goddess. The two-armed Annapurna holds a bowl of food in her hand. Annapurna is another form of Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati earned this name by offering food to Shiva who was begging. Hindus believe that worshipping Annapurna will prevent hunger in the house and also strengthen the financial situation. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.

In the 18th century, the Hindu King Krishnachandra, in his efforts to strengthen the “Shakti” tradition of Bengali Hindus, fixed the date of the worship of Goddess Annapurna according to Tantra. On the”Ashtami” (eighth day of the lunar fortnight) of Basanti Puja, Goddess Annapurna is worshipped. As a result, Annapurna became the main one, losing importance to the ancient Basanti Durga. The word Anna means rice or foodstuff, so Annapurna is the one who provides food. Many people believe that worshipping Mother Annapurna will prevent hunger in the home and will also strengthen the financial situation.

“Kumari Puja” (virgin girl) is performed during Annapurna Puja. Even during the Durga Puja in the autumn of Bengal, Kumari Puja is a special event. In the picture, the priest is performing “Arati” to a Kumari. “Aarti” is a sacred Hindu ritual performed by priests before gods and goddesses to express devotion. The philosophical theory of Kumari Puja is the vision of the Supreme Being in women and the attainment of the Supreme Being. Kumari or women are worshipped by attributing their goddess nature. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.
The picture on the right is a ritual of the Kumari Puja. The ten-year-old “Kumari”( virgin girl), who is worshipped as a goddess, is adorned with an alata (a red dye used for staining feet) at her feet. Alata at the feet of the goddess is a common and traditional custom, which is seen in various Hindu pujas and wedding ceremonies. Alata is considered a symbol of beauty, femininity and purity of Hindu women in India. Therefore, Hindu girls and married women usually wear alata during weddings and pujas. And in the picture on the right, the priest is bowing down to the feet of the “Kumari”( virgin girl). Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.
The priest is feeding to the “Kumari”( virgin girl) with his own hands. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.
“Kumari”( virgin girl), according to the Hindu scriptures this ten-year-old girl is called “Aparajita” which means victorious. Hindus worship idols of various gods and goddesses. But they believe that the idol to which they worship becomes divine by the power of their devotion. It seems that life is transmitted within it. Therefore, this 10-year-old virgin girl is being worshiped as a goddess. Hindus call the goddess “Maa”(mother). This virgin girl is a symbol of that mother. She will become a mother one day in the future; she has the power of motherhood within her. This is a metaphor. That power must be awakened. Women are not for enjoyment. The philosophical theory of Kumari worship is the vision of the Supreme Being and the attainment of the Supreme Being in women. The three powers by which creation, stability and dissolution are constantly taking place in the universe, those three powers are inherent in the virgin in the form of seeds. The virgin nature or the symbol and seed state of the female race. Konnagar, Hooghly, West Bengal, April 5, 2025.
Tags
Photo of Kaushik Sengupta Kaushik Sengupta16 April 2025
0 185
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Kaushik Sengupta

Kaushik Sengupta

Kaushik Sengupta is a self-taught photographer from Kolkata. He worked as a freelance photographer for Reauters and later for the Associated Press. He has… More »

Related Stories

Between tradition and modernity

14 June 2020

Dussehra Festival at Kulasai Mutharamman Temple

19 October 2022

The Blue Fig

28 December 2022

Urban shamanism in Siberia

17 June 2024
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button