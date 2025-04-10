Ethical question

The largest protests in Serbia in the last 30 years!

Everything has its consequences, we should not forget about that

Protests against corruption in Serbia in 2025

Not long ago, the largest protests in Belgrade (Serbia) in the last 30 years took place.
The initial cause of the protests was the collapse of a concrete canopy at the train station in Novi Sad, resulting in the deaths of 15 people.

A disaster where people become victims of negligence and corruption — innocent lives affected — is what drives society to take steps that lead to change.
These changes are not always expected or desired, but they are the result of the people’s actions.
As a photographer, I cannot comment on politics, as I am too far removed from it, but I can show how it was.

And even if one doesn’t understand the context, it is clear that there must have been a serious trigger that caused such a large number of people to take to the streets and do everything to ensure they were heard.

Protests against corruption in Serbia in 2025
