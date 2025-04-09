More or less rapid passages in front of my lenses

In this world we are all passing through. Whether this passing and passing, moving, walking or running also has some kind of goal is a matter of everyone’s personal opinion.
So instead of speculating on the subject, I have rather enjoyed catching a few glimpses of this incessant movement, now fast, now slow: whether it be the breathless running of a motorcyclist in the night or the slow and measured pace of an elderly man strolling in front of the sea, the flowing of passers-by in different directions and with different attitudes, as much as the stillness of people if the one who flows is instead the photographer himself being transported by a train.
Fleeting passages in front of the photographer’s lens then, like timeless ghosts.
And photography is perfect for exploring this sphere: precisely because of its intrinsic ambiguity in immobilising any movement and thereby rendering it eternal, infinite and aimless, and above all without a reason that may be only arbitrarily reconstructed in the mind of the beholder, it expresses rather well what I think about the absence of goals to be reached, consoling happy endings and whatever else has been invented from time to time to gratify us.
Without drama, however, with a little levity, capturing common faces, people and attitudes.