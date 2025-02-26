I called this work “I see the light.” It’s very important to see the light in this world these days, I don’t mean the light in the literal sense of the word. Light always gives peace and kindness, beauty and warmth to those who accept them and wish to have these gifts in their lives. Learning to see the light is a very difficult task. There is both light and darkness in each of us. And I wish there was more “light”. But in order to have more, we must strive for the Source and feed from It. And only then will we be able to share this “Light” with each other. And the world will become brighter, kinder. Strive for the “Source”, look for the “Light”. Although this “light” is very close to us, we must raise our eyes higher, and not look at our feet all the time, missing the most important thing in this life. We are mired in the hustle and bustle of this world and do not understand that life passes very quickly. Very quickly. And then our eyes will “go blind” without seeing the real “Light”.

NataliUrma_Chuvachiy_Russia_2024.08.21