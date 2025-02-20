Photo Contest

The fight against Demons is an eternal war between Good and Evil

Photo of Ruslan Morozov Ruslan Morozov20 February 2025
All mankind throughout its existence is fighting between good and evil! Wars start from evil and end with good! Sometimes evil wins and sometimes good wins and so on in an eternal cycle! In Ukraine the war continues for the third year and evil is winning! But there is hope that good will win again! This is the eternal problem of mankind – the choice of good or evil!

Morozov Ruslan “Fighting Demons”

Organized by Morozov
Entry Page link → https://www.facebook.com/ruslan.morozov.501
Deadline: 28/02/2025 (dd/mm/yyyy)
Contest paid or free: Free

Photo of Ruslan Morozov

Ruslan Morozov

Born in the city of Izmail, Odessa region, Ukraine. I work as a photographer in the local newspaper "Courier of the Week". I became… More »

