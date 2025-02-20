The fight against Demons is an eternal war between Good and Evil

All mankind throughout its existence is fighting between good and evil! Wars start from evil and end with good! Sometimes evil wins and sometimes good wins and so on in an eternal cycle! In Ukraine the war continues for the third year and evil is winning! But there is hope that good will win again! This is the eternal problem of mankind – the choice of good or evil!

Morozov Ruslan “Fighting Demons”

Photo Contest Detail

Organized by Morozov

Entry Page link → https://www.facebook.com/ruslan.morozov.501

Deadline: 28/02/2025 (dd/mm/yyyy)

Contest paid or free: Free