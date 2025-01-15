Trust between birds and humans

Trust

The vulture is a bird of prey of the hawk family. The kite is a migratory bird, but some groups are sedentary. Is it possible to have trust between a human and this bird? The whole appearance of the vulture is very expressive and predatory, especially the gaze stands out: the eyes look straight ahead, and at the same time it looks as if it is always frowning. It is easy to distinguish it from other large birds even from afar by its forked tail. The gaze of a bird of prey through a human represents trust.

The kite spreads its wings but does not fly away. In nature, kites fight a fierce battle for survival, and it often happens that adult, viable individuals live only four or five years. On average, their life span is about 14 years. But it happens that birds in the wild live up to 26 years old. In favorable conditions of captivity, with proper care, a kite can live for 38 years.