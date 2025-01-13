Dream no. 169 – Below birds the sky

Dream no. 169
Maybe, I have to stay
Maybe, I’ll have to leave, migrate like birds, and then return
Maybe, I don’t belong to this world
Maybe, I spend too much time looking at the trees, at the clouds, to the stars
Maybe, I’d have traveled more with my imagination
Maybe, my dreams and nightmares are just mine
Maybe, I’ve said too many no’s
Maybe, I should have studied harder and deeper
Maybe, money doesn’t buy happiness
Maybe, I had to work on my bad temper
Maybe, pride is my deadly sin
Maybe, the Universe is 13.8 billion years old
Maybe, we are not alone in this expanding Universe
Maybe, the answers to our most important questions lie in particles moving through space
Maybe, I shouldn’t have let you go
Maybe, I’d have said many more words of love
Maybe, because all we need is love
Maybe, once I was happy
Maybe, after that only failures
Maybe, I’m like a bare tree
Maybe, it’s the calm after the storm
Maybe, a cat has seven lives
Maybe, destiny doesn’t exist
Maybe, life is already written
Maybe, art and beauty will save the world
Maybe, the search for a balance is the impossible mission of my life
Maybe, I went through the whole shades of gray
Maybe, I’m not afraid of the black night
Maybe, this glass is half full
Maybe, we were richer when we were poor
Maybe, artificial intelligence is less dangerous than human stupidity
Maybe, Elvis is dead
Maybe, for what it’s worth I deserved more
Maybe, time is the true luxury
Maybe, the town bells ring six
Maybe, I don’t know about Alibaba but the 40 thieves are still around
Maybe, isolation, indispensable solitude
Maybe, I’m losing control
Maybe, it’s an ex-voto afterglow
Maybe, religions will tear us apart
Maybe, the universal judgment will come
Maybe, forgiveness, absolution, God
Maybe, my anguish is inexplicable
Maybe, I am a stranger to myself and I am afraid of it
Maybe, there is no way out
Maybe, these are my last words
Maybe, it’s the end of the beginning
Maybe, that’s the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth
Maybe, I lived
I will die