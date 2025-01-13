Dream no. 169 – Below birds the sky

A large flock of birds in the sky over Northern Ireland.

Summer 1993

Dream no. 169

Maybe, I have to stay

Maybe, I’ll have to leave, migrate like birds, and then return

Maybe, I don’t belong to this world

Maybe, I spend too much time looking at the trees, at the clouds, to the stars

Maybe, I’d have traveled more with my imagination

Maybe, my dreams and nightmares are just mine

Maybe, I’ve said too many no’s

Maybe, I should have studied harder and deeper

Maybe, money doesn’t buy happiness

Maybe, I had to work on my bad temper

Maybe, pride is my deadly sin

Maybe, the Universe is 13.8 billion years old

Maybe, we are not alone in this expanding Universe

Maybe, the answers to our most important questions lie in particles moving through space

Maybe, I shouldn’t have let you go

Maybe, I’d have said many more words of love

Maybe, because all we need is love

Maybe, once I was happy

Maybe, after that only failures

Maybe, I’m like a bare tree

Maybe, it’s the calm after the storm

Maybe, a cat has seven lives

Maybe, destiny doesn’t exist

Maybe, life is already written

Maybe, art and beauty will save the world

Maybe, the search for a balance is the impossible mission of my life

Maybe, I went through the whole shades of gray

Maybe, I’m not afraid of the black night

Maybe, this glass is half full

Maybe, we were richer when we were poor

Maybe, artificial intelligence is less dangerous than human stupidity

Maybe, Elvis is dead

Maybe, for what it’s worth I deserved more

Maybe, time is the true luxury

Maybe, the town bells ring six

Maybe, I don’t know about Alibaba but the 40 thieves are still around

Maybe, isolation, indispensable solitude

Maybe, I’m losing control

Maybe, it’s an ex-voto afterglow

Maybe, religions will tear us apart

Maybe, the universal judgment will come

Maybe, forgiveness, absolution, God

Maybe, my anguish is inexplicable

Maybe, I am a stranger to myself and I am afraid of it

Maybe, there is no way out

Maybe, these are my last words

Maybe, it’s the end of the beginning

Maybe, that’s the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth

Maybe, I lived

I will die