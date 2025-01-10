Intimacy

The year draws to a close: the City in a few fragments

Still lifes and various objects

Foliage in an urban landscape. Rome, Viale Giulio Cesare, December 20th 2024.

The year is drawing to a close, and cannot be summarised in a few clear, concatenated and defined images; on the contrary, it eludes us, perhaps because unitary and coherent visions and interpretations have been lacking for so long.

All that remains are fragments, indefinite forms divorced from a broader context; in the images I present here, even human beings are absent, only objects and still lifes remain, shipwrecked on the beaches and pavements of the City.

Christmas stilllife. Rome, Borgo Pio, December 11th 2024.

There is no topicality or narrative, but only scattered and unconnected impressions of this year’s decline, barely whispered hints at the mood one breathes, and on the other hand to express these feelings what better medium than photography?

So ambiguous in isolating a moment from its context, making it a completely arbitrary ‘monstrum’, notwithstanding the claimed link with some objective reality.

Blanket curtain. Rome, Colonnade of Piazza S.Pietro, November 30th 2024.
Indefinite shapes, spots, shadows. Rome, Via dei Cavalieri del Santo Sepolcro, December 7th 2024.
Autumnal tables. Rome, Via Crescenzio, November 20th 2024.
Stammering reflex. Rome, Borgo S. Angelo, October 10th 2024.
Damask curtain. Rome, Via dei Prefetti, December 16th 2024.
Fountain fragments. Rome, Piazza di S.Maria in Trastevere, December 4th 2024.
Tramp legacy. Rome, Piazza di Ponte Umberto I, December 19th 2024.
The spectre of the little girl in Gaza. Rome, Vicolo del Campanile, December 13th 2024.
Photo of Pietro Coppa

Pietro Coppa

Nato e vissuto a Roma, fotografo per antica passione.

