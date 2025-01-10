The year draws to a close: the City in a few fragments

The year is drawing to a close, and cannot be summarised in a few clear, concatenated and defined images; on the contrary, it eludes us, perhaps because unitary and coherent visions and interpretations have been lacking for so long.
All that remains are fragments, indefinite forms divorced from a broader context; in the images I present here, even human beings are absent, only objects and still lifes remain, shipwrecked on the beaches and pavements of the City.
There is no topicality or narrative, but only scattered and unconnected impressions of this year’s decline, barely whispered hints at the mood one breathes, and on the other hand to express these feelings what better medium than photography?
So ambiguous in isolating a moment from its context, making it a completely arbitrary ‘monstrum’, notwithstanding the claimed link with some objective reality.