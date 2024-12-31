The Displaced of Oaxaca State
In Mexico there is a permanent and silent conflict between different religions and the authorities do nothing to stop it
Decades ago, religions other than the official Catholicism began to arrive in Mexico. Over time, this triggered a struggle for power between the different religions. In several towns in the state of Oaxaca, there was violence against people who profess religions other than Catholicism, and they suddenly had to leave their homes, losing all their belongings, and look for a home far from their hometowns, forcibly acquiring the legal status of “displaced persons.”
The Hernadez Family is Evangelical, they lived in their former town with distant and deep Catholic roots, and one night they were forced to flee due to death threats. From one moment to the next, they lost what they had created during many years of work, a store and two houses, and even today they have not been able to recover their properties and will never be able to do so. The state gave them 50% of a piece of land and they are paying the other half, there they are rebuilding their life from scratch again.