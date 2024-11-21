St. John’s Church, a neoclassical architecture in Kolkata

The entrance of St John’s Church which stands witness to almost 200 years of British political rise in Bengal. Today many tourists, architectural researchers, photographers, history lovers come and spend time here. Its courtyard, which are decorated with numerous mausoleums, war memorials, stone tablets, graves, paintings and other historical monuments. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

Kolkata is an old city situated on the banks of the Ganges. On June 23, 1757, the British rule in Bengal was firmly established through the defeat of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in this battle. And along with that, Kolkata’s status and prestige began to rise. Kolkata became a major city in India.

The city began to grow rapidly in size and population. International trade started to increase and Kolkata becoming a part of global trade. British capital was being invested in the development of the city of Kolkata. The very character of the city began to change.

When a country or a city undergoes a change in time, the change is first reflected in its architecture. Kolkata was no exception. European architecture entered Calcutta at the hands of the British.

The spire of the St John’s Church from different angles. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

In today’s Kolkata, those architectures continue to carry the legacy of that era. St. John’s Church is one of a symbol of that tradition. Maharaja Nabakrishna Deb donated land to the British for this church. Who was the founder of Shobhabazar royal family.

On April 6, 1784, Governor General of India Warren Hastings laid the foundation stone. This church is made in European neoclassical architectural style. British architect James Agg built this church on the model of St Martin church in London. This church was built with brick and stone.

At the time of construction, the church was 201 feet high to its spire and 81 feet wide by 247 feet long. After 200 years and many renovations over time, its measurements and shape have changed a lot. It was consecrated on June 24, 1787, in the presence of Bishop Wilson and Lord Cornwallis. It was initially known as the Presidency Church. It became a cathedral in 1814.

Its courtyard, which are decorated with numerous mausoleums, war memorials, stone tablets, graves, paintings and other historical monuments. The walls of the church contain memorial tablets, statues and plaques, mostly of British army officers and civil servants.

The picture on the left is Memorial of Black Hole of Calcutta. A fine memorial erected by Lord Curzon near the Writers’ Building in 1901 to commemorate the 123 Europeans who were suffocated by Siraj’s army in 1756. Because this issue was never accepted by Indians. A movement led by the Muslim League in 1940 and supported by Subhash Chandra Bose had Hollowell’s monument uprooted from Dalhousie Square to the grounds of this church. It’s a nice piece of work. The middle picture is Second Rohilla War Memorial. It was dedicated to all the fallen British soldiers who participated in the 2nd Rohilla War led by General Sir Robert Abercrombie. The image on the right is Job Charnock’s tomb on the church premises. The octagonal tomb was built by Charnock’s son-in-law Charles Ayer. The grave also contains the body of Charnock’s wife.In the late seventeenth century, the city of Kolkata gradually developed with three villages namely Sutanuti, Dihi Kalikata and Gobindapur. On August 24, 1690, an English merchant named Job Charnock arrived at Sutanuti for the purpose of establishing the Bengal headquarters of the East India Company. On 10 November 1698, Charles Eyre, son-in-law and heir of John Charnock, purchased the zamindari of three villages from the family of Savarna Roychowdhury, the previous zamindar of the region, establishing the Company’s legal rights over the region. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

Lady Canning’s Memorial. She was the wife of Charles Canning, Governor General and Viceroy of India. She died of malaria and was buried at Barrackpore. A memorial to her was also erected in St. John’s Church Cemetery. . St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

The nave of St.John’s Church. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

Interior of St. John’s Church. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

The picture on the left is the last supper painted by Johann Zoffany. This painting of Zoffany was done with Indian influence and his experience in Calcutta. It is believed that Zoffany intentionally painted faces of Jesus and others by copying faces of his friends and foes.While the face of Jesus was done in resemblance of his friend Father Pathenio of Greek church the face of Judas was done in line of William Tulloh with whom the painter had a bitter relation. This excellent piece of work is placed on the left side of the main nave path. The middle picture is the pipe organ of St John’s Church in Kolkata. It was installed here in the early 19th century. It was manufactured by William Hill & Son & Norman & Beard Ltd. in England. The pipe organ of the church is still in use and one of the oldest in Calcutta. The image on the right is memorial tablet of James Achilles Kirkpatrick. He was was an East India Company officer and diplomat. The memorial tablet to James Achilles Kirkpatrick was erected on the south wall of St John’s Church. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

Interior of St. John’s Church. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.

Warren Hastings’s office and now the vestry room. St John’s Church, Kolkata, West Bengal. November 15, 2024.