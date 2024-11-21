St. John’s Church, a neoclassical architecture in Kolkata

Kolkata is an old city situated on the banks of the Ganges. On June 23, 1757, the British rule in Bengal was firmly established through the defeat of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in this battle. And along with that, Kolkata’s status and prestige began to rise. Kolkata became a major city in India.
The city began to grow rapidly in size and population. International trade started to increase and Kolkata becoming a part of global trade. British capital was being invested in the development of the city of Kolkata. The very character of the city began to change.
When a country or a city undergoes a change in time, the change is first reflected in its architecture. Kolkata was no exception. European architecture entered Calcutta at the hands of the British.
In today’s Kolkata, those architectures continue to carry the legacy of that era. St. John’s Church is one of a symbol of that tradition. Maharaja Nabakrishna Deb donated land to the British for this church. Who was the founder of Shobhabazar royal family.
On April 6, 1784, Governor General of India Warren Hastings laid the foundation stone. This church is made in European neoclassical architectural style. British architect James Agg built this church on the model of St Martin church in London. This church was built with brick and stone.
At the time of construction, the church was 201 feet high to its spire and 81 feet wide by 247 feet long. After 200 years and many renovations over time, its measurements and shape have changed a lot. It was consecrated on June 24, 1787, in the presence of Bishop Wilson and Lord Cornwallis. It was initially known as the Presidency Church. It became a cathedral in 1814.
The St John’s Church which stands witness to almost 200 years of British political rise in Bengal. Today many tourists, architectural researchers, photographers, history lovers come and spend time here.
Its courtyard, which are decorated with numerous mausoleums, war memorials, stone tablets, graves, paintings and other historical monuments. The walls of the church contain memorial tablets, statues and plaques, mostly of British army officers and civil servants.