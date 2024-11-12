Artifice and nature: 3#Paris skyscrapers

Tours Duo (view from the Jardin des Plantes), Paris, octobre 2024

The contemporary city is increasingly smart and increasingly less polis.

The metropolis increasingly needs large, eccentric architectures. Tall buildings with original shapes, not the usual rectangular skyscraper, highly technological and less and less human-scale. But it only needs this as a showcase.

A showcase of a capitalist project and the ‘inevitable’ necessity of progress, but which will eventually turn into a mousetrap.

The megalopolis grows, freedom and human exchanges – those of the agora – vanish.

We deceive ourselves and our neighbour with the dream of a green, sustainable and resilient city, but one that actually preserves nature in a totally artificial, vacuum context.

We want to touch the sky, forgetting the earth and those who inhabit it.