The meaning of twilight, a suspended time

When the day darkens and fades into evening, there is a suspended time, a moment in which the sky is still bright but the shadows of the incipient night are already stretching over things and people.
It is a moment in which everything seems to freeze in order to participate in the small daily rite of passage from light to darkness, from day to night, with all its load of symbols that call to mind transformations of a very different magnitude: the passing away of time, of the seasons, of life.
In the images that make up this work, taken over the last few months in different situations and places, I hope to have rendered this moment of passage, which is what they have in common: with an untranslatable expression whose origin and meaning I am not sure of, but which renders the idea ‘Il tempo tra il lusco e il brusco’.