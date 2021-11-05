Photo Book

New book by Mauro D'Agati on Italian psychiatric prisons

All these photographs were taken in the Italian psychiatric prisons of Napoli, Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Castiglione delle Stiviere, Aversa, in 2001. In the mid-1970s the O.P.G. (Ospedale Psichiatrico Giudiziario) model replaced the old criminal asylums.

The Italian Law n. 81 of 2014 set 1 April 2015 as the definitive date for the closure of the 6 judicial psychiatric hospitals that existed in Italy. This is an event that marks the history of reform of the health care and custody system for people with mental illness, a struggle that has lasted for 40 years, with the Basaglia law.

Book Title: O.P.G. • Author’s name: Mauro D’Agati
Year of Publication: 2021 • Page Count: 124 • Size: 22 x 33 cm
Cover Price: 85,00€ • ISBN: 979-12-80423-05-4
Book’s webpage → • Publisher: 89books

Mauro D'Agati

Mauro D’Agati, born in 1968 in Palermo, gained a law degree before beginning working as a professional photographer in 1995. D’Agati specializes in social documentary photography. He has exhibited his work in Italy and abroad and published with Steidl, Ahrens Editions, Contrasto, Charta. In 2018 D’Agati established an independent publishing house 89books.

