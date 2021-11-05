New book by Mauro D’Agati on Italian psychiatric prisons
All these photographs were taken in the Italian psychiatric prisons of Napoli, Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Castiglione delle Stiviere, Aversa, in 2001. In the mid-1970s the O.P.G. (Ospedale Psichiatrico Giudiziario) model replaced the old criminal asylums.
The Italian Law n. 81 of 2014 set 1 April 2015 as the definitive date for the closure of the 6 judicial psychiatric hospitals that existed in Italy. This is an event that marks the history of reform of the health care and custody system for people with mental illness, a struggle that has lasted for 40 years, with the Basaglia law.
Book Title: O.P.G. • Author’s name: Mauro D’Agati
Year of Publication: 2021 • Page Count: 124 • Size: 22 x 33 cm
Cover Price: 85,00€ • ISBN: 979-12-80423-05-4
Book’s webpage → • Publisher: 89books