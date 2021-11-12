City lights on City Heights

As I was on night stroll, I came across beautiful lights capturing the spirit of festival of lights, Diwali. The lights on tall buildings, buildings with flats, each flat having a dream, a dream of settling in a metri city and rejoicing it
Rahul Sharma
I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'
