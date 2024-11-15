Dancing daughter, story about my purposeful daughter and way

Karina and her awards. With age, medals have become less, but dreams of a pedestal do not leave the girl

2019

At the time of filming, out of the fourteen years she has lived, she has been involved in dance sports for ten. What was initially interpreted by parents as a way to develop a child, give him flexibility and endurance, over time grew into a real hobby.

She trains for several hours every day – learns exercises, stretches, memorizes movements, works on facial expressions and endurance. Behind the grace and coherence of the dance lies hard work, days, months and years of work. For me, as a mother, this is also costly – in addition to time and effort, money is also spent – paying for lessons, tournaments, costumes and makeup. Over the course of ten years of dancing, Karina changed eleven partners for various reasons: ending her career, moving, and even having a different physique. I filmed this project because for me it is a personal story, the experience of my daughter, the experience of my parental support, albeit behind the scenes, and a not entirely easy path in sports.

Now Karina is 18 years old and she continues to move towards her goal and is not going to give up.

Karina is paired with Yaroslav, the tenth partner. Over the past two years alone, in search of a partner, Karina has changed five dance clubs. 2019

Karina and her partner repeat the dance song. Having completed the technical part of the dance, the guys hone its emotional part. 2019

In one dance year, Karina “dances” four pairs of shoes. 2019

Karina fell asleep in her room after a long day, unable to undress. 2019

“I can’t live without dancing!” – Karina does her homework in school subjects and at the same time looks through the recordings of the performances of outstanding athletes

2019

Before each competition, Karina does her hair, applies makeup and tanning over her whole body. All this takes about 3 hours. 2019

Intense months of preparation for ten minutes on the floor. Karina and Yaroslav dance a jive at the Championship of the Republic of Belarus in sports and ballroom dancing. 2020

After the results of the competition were announced, Karina retired to the locker room of the sports complex – two places remained to the desired pedestal. 2020