Volunteer solidarity after the February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye

On February 6, 2023, two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 struck southeastern Türkiye within nine hours of each other, causing widespread loss of life and injuries.
At that time, I was living in the coastal town of Fethiye, about 900 kilometers from the epicenter. That morning, messages from friends and acquaintances filled my social media, asking if I was safe. Fortunately, Fethiye was not directly affected by the disaster, yet psychologically the grief felt present everywhere, as if it lingered in the air. In the days that followed, a strong desire to help brought people together. Volunteer groups formed across the city. Alongside local residents, people from different countries brought food, blankets, clothing, or donated money. The volunteers worked in harmony, moving as one.
Despite this dark and painful time, I witnessed a great deal of humanity. Sometimes I think that if angels exist, they are volunteers.