Intimacy

Photographs that remind me of my childhood

A journey to my roots

Photo of Paulo Monteiro Paulo Monteiro30 October 2025
Poppy, 2023.

I was born in a rural environment. My parents and grandparents always cultivated their garden. They grew a bit of everything: cabbages, potatoes, garlic, onions… But the aesthetic aspect was never forgotten: flowers of all shapes and colours were also grown. In spring and summer, the garden looked like a paradise.

Animals were also present. My maternal grandmother kept chickens. But there were also several cats and a dog.

These photographs are not from that time, but they bring back memories of my childhood.

Poppy, 2023.

Even today, I still live in a rural environment. As a legacy of that time, I still cultivate my vegetable garden. I no longer have a dog, but the cats are still there as companions and friends. I no longer keep chickens either, I’ve become a vegetarian.

Flowers remain very present, whether cultivated or wild. In fall and winter, they almost disappear, but I know that when spring comes, they will return. Those who cultivate the land know that the dark and cold season is not the season of death, but the time when the soil rests and prepares for rebirth.

Dandelion, 2023.
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024.
A cat, 2024.

