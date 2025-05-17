The irruption of a slight incongruity

Sometimes some disturbing element, some unexpected detail that ironically or dramatically modifies the sense of the image sneaks into a photograph, like a harassing and irrepressible thought.
Whether this happens by chance, so the photographer must be prepared not to let a fortuitous and evanescent juxtaposition slip through his fingers, or following a precise desire to compose a surreal image with elements taken from reality, the result does not change: the unexpected bursts into the photograph, the incongruence between the various elements jumps out, the rhythm and harmony is broken with dissonance.
With this series, I have tried different ways of producing this sense of estrangement between the elements that make up the image: looking for the blatant absurd by juxtaposing dogs and derrieres without a reason, or catching the incongruence between a face and the contracted hand in taking a selfie, rather than in the contrast between the priestly habit and the almost irreverent attitude of two religious men in front of St. Peter’s, or the irruption of a white horse in a love speech.