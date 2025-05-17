The irruption of a slight incongruity

Breaking into an amorous discourse. Rome, Viale Fratel Porfirio Ciprari, April 23th 2025.

Sometimes some disturbing element, some unexpected detail that ironically or dramatically modifies the sense of the image sneaks into a photograph, like a harassing and irrepressible thought.

Whether this happens by chance, so the photographer must be prepared not to let a fortuitous and evanescent juxtaposition slip through his fingers, or following a precise desire to compose a surreal image with elements taken from reality, the result does not change: the unexpected bursts into the photograph, the incongruence between the various elements jumps out, the rhythm and harmony is broken with dissonance.

Souvenir photo between sacred and profane. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, March 26th 2025.

With this series, I have tried different ways of producing this sense of estrangement between the elements that make up the image: looking for the blatant absurd by juxtaposing dogs and derrieres without a reason, or catching the incongruence between a face and the contracted hand in taking a selfie, rather than in the contrast between the priestly habit and the almost irreverent attitude of two religious men in front of St. Peter’s, or the irruption of a white horse in a love speech.

Jubilee of the Sleepers. Rome, Piazza Pia, April 18th 2025.

Even the sirens take selfies. Rome, Piazza Navona, April 22th 2025.

Order and disorder. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, March 24th 2025. The art of making do. Rome, Via Poli, April 12th 2025.

T-shirts like a dog in church. Anzio (RM), Piazza Pia, April 27th 2025.

Waiting driver. Rome, Borgo S. Angelo, April 23th 2025.